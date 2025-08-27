2026 Audi Q3 Sportback Breaks Cover: Design, Features, Specs, Launch Date

Audi has revealed the updated version of the Q3 Sportback globally. The coupe-style Q3 shares the platform with its SUV sibling, however, it gets a bunch of design tweaks and features compared to the previous iteration. The brand cleared the air and stated that the Audi Q3 will launch in October; orders can already be placed. The Audi Q3 SUV TFSI 110 kW2 will be available in Germany at an entry-level price starting at 44,600 euros (approx Rs 45.39 lakh). Meanwhile, the Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI 110 kW6 is priced at 46,450 euros (approx Rs 47.27 lakh) and will launch in November, in the global market. However, the brand has not specified any timeline to bring the new Q3 coupe to India.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Engine And Powertrain

The Audi Q3 Sportback borrows the power unit from the Audi Q3 SUV, and gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in two states of tune, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It also gets an e-hybrid plug-in hybrid option, developing a combined 268 bhp and 400 Nm. The Q3 SUV e-hybrid4 to achieve an electric range of up to 119 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle, while the Q3 Sportback e-hybrid5 can drive up to 118 kilometers purely on electric power.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Exterior

The Audi Q3 Sportback borrows design cues from the Q3 SUV, including the split headlamp design with high-set LED DRLs. Its roofline, which slopes downward from the A-pillar, is 29 millimeters lower than that of the SUV. This gives the Audi Q3 Sportback an even sportier appearance and a seductive silhouette.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Interior

On the inside, Audi has not made many changes in the Q3 Sportback over the SUV version. It is equipped with an 11.9-inch virtual cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen in the same curved panel, which operates on the Android Automotive OS (same as the Q3 SUV). The brand claims that the new steering wheel control unit gives more storage space in the center console, a new user experience, and a better sense of space. The steering wheel control unit integrates two new steering column levers for the first time. The lever on the right serves as a gear selector, and the one on the left as a control element for the light functions and windshield wipers.