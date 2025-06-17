2026 Audi Q3 Breaks Cover Globally: Design, Features, Specs, Price

Audi has introduced the all-new 2026 Audi Q3, marking the third generation of the brand's popular compact SUV. The new Q3 features a refreshed design, an upgraded interior, powerful engine options, advanced technology, and enhanced safety features. Here's an overview of the 2026 Audi Q3.

Audi Q3 2026: Modern Yet Sporty Design

The 2026 Audi Q3 front features a wide Singleframe grille and sleek Matrix LED headlights with new micro-LED technology. This offers brighter and clearer lights, making night driving safer. From the side, a strong shoulder line runs between the front and rear lights, adding style and giving the car a powerful look. At the rear, the SUV gets optional digital OLED tail lamps and a glowing LED light strip. Customers can pick from 11 different body colors, including new shades like Sage Green and Madeira Brown. Wheels come in sizes ranging from 17 inches to 20 inches.

Audi Q3 2026: Smart Interior

Inside, the new Audi Q3 is more spacious and practical than before. The digital cockpit includes a large 11.9-inch instrument display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. The dashboard design makes the cabin feel wider and cleaner. The steering wheel now has two new levers, freeing up storage space in the center console. Acoustic glass for the front side windows keeps road noise low. Audi has used eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester and Econyl in the seats and carpets.

2026 Audi Q3 Interior

Audi Q3 2026: Powertrain

The 2026 Q3 offers a range of engine options. The base model has a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with 148 hp and a mild-hybrid system. For more power, there's a 2.0-liter turbo engine that provides 261 hp and features Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive. Additionally, there's a new plug-in hybrid that combines the 1.5-liter engine with an electric motor for a total of 268 hp. This variant has a 19.7 kWh battery, allowing it to travel up to 75 miles on electric power alone. The battery can charge up to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes using fast DC charging.

Audi Q3 2026: Features and Safety

The Q3 2026 is loaded with technology. It has adjustable suspension options, including a new two-valve damper system for a smoother ride. Moreover, the compact SUV introduces advanced lighting technology, using digital Matrix LED headlights for the first time in the compact segment. It features a micro-LED module with 25,600 micro-LEDs, each about 40 micrometers wide, which is half the thickness of a human hair. This technology enhances illumination and improves contrast on the road, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

The optional SONOS premium sound system features speakers in the upper doors for an immersive listening experience with virtually generated surround sound. It includes twelve high-performance speakers and offers four sound profiles: neutral, concert, lounge, and podcast. Functions on Demand (FoD) is also available, which provides bass intensification, automatic level adjustment, and music revitalization.

The Audi assistant, a voice-controlled feature with integrated AI, operates various vehicle functions and appears as an avatar on the MMI's central touch display and in the head-up display. Recognized inputs are also shown in the instrument cluster.

For safety, it includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, emergency assist, driver attention monitoring, and trained parking, which allows the car to learn and repeat parking maneuvers. The vehicle also comes with parking sensors, 360-degree cameras, and assistance for reversing in tight spots. An internal camera checks if the driver is tired or distracted. The Matrix LED lights provide warnings for lane changes and icy conditions.

Audi Q3 2026: Competitive Pricing

In Germany, the petrol version starts at 44,600 Euros (approximately Rs 39.88 Lakh), while the plug-in hybrid version begins at 49,300 Euros (approximately Rs 49.09 Lakh). The car will be produced in Germany and Hungary, with deliveries expected to start in October 2025.

The 2026 Audi Q3 is set to launch internationally by September and is expected in India shortly after.