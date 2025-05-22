Advertisement

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the variant-wise features you must check out.

Tata has finally launched the 2025 Altroz Facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets five variants in the catalogue- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished +S. Here are the features that each variant of the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift gets, check it out now.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Smart Variant Features

The Tata Altroz Facelift's Smart variant gets features like:

  • 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program
  • 3Point ELR, with seat belt reminder
  • LED tail lamps
  • Flush door handles
  • Smart digital steering wheel
  • Projector headlamps
  • Remote keyless entry
  • All door power windows
  • Multiple drive modes for the petrol MT, AMT and diesel MT trims
  • Idle stop feature for the petrol MT trim.

The prices of the Tata Altroz Smart variant start from Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Pure Variant Features

In Addition to the Smart variant, the Tata Altroz Facelift's Pure variant is packed by additional features like:

  • 17.78 cm infotainment screen by Harman
  • Auto fold ORVM
  • Clima Touch automatic temperature control
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Cruise control
  • 4 speakers
  • Dual-tone wheel cover
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers at the front and rear.

The 2025 Tata Altroz Pure is available at a starting price tag of Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Creative Variant Features

The Altroz Creative variant, in addition to the Pure trim, includes:

  • a 360-degree HD surround view camera
  • a 26.03 cm Ultra View HD infotainment system by Harman
  • LED headlamps
  • LED daytime running lights (DRLs)
  • R16 dual-tone hyperstyle wheels
  • push-button start-stop system
  • Rear AC vents
  • Galaxy ambient lighting
  • 65W chargers.
  • Rear wiper and wash system
  • e-shifter and paddle shifters (available in Petrol DCA),
  • One-shot down driver window
  • A shark fin antenna
  • A cooled glovebox.

The prices of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift start from Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Accomplished Variant Features

The Accomplished variant gets additional features above the Creative variant. It has a feature pack that includes:

  • 17.78 cm infotainment screen
  • LED fog lamps
  • Voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • Wireless smartphone charger with QI support
  • Dual-tone roof
  • Xpress cool
  • 4-tweeters
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Height-adjustable seat belt
  • One shot up driver window
  • Anti-pinch guard

The Tata Altroz Accomplished S variant's prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altoz Facelift: Accomplished + S Variant Features

The Tata Altroz Accomplished + S variant (in addition to the Creative) includes:

  • Infinity LED tail lamps
  • drag cut R16 alloy wheels
  • ultra view 26.03 cm HD digital cluster
  • LED fog lamps
  • voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • wireless smartphone charger - Qi support
  • dual-tone roof
  • Xpress Cool
  • 4 tweeters
  • TPMS
  • Height adjustable seat belt
  • IRA - connected car technology
  • Cluster with in-built map view and blind spot monitor
  • AudioWorX - customizable audio modes, air purifier
  • SOS calling function (E-call/B-call).

