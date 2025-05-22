2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

Tata has finally launched the 2025 Altroz Facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets five variants in the catalogue- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished +S. Here are the features that each variant of the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift gets, check it out now.
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Smart Variant Features
The Tata Altroz Facelift's Smart variant gets features like:
- 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program
- 3Point ELR, with seat belt reminder
- LED tail lamps
- Flush door handles
- Smart digital steering wheel
- Projector headlamps
- Remote keyless entry
- All door power windows
- Multiple drive modes for the petrol MT, AMT and diesel MT trims
- Idle stop feature for the petrol MT trim.
The prices of the Tata Altroz Smart variant start from Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Pure Variant Features
In Addition to the Smart variant, the Tata Altroz Facelift's Pure variant is packed by additional features like:
- 17.78 cm infotainment screen by Harman
- Auto fold ORVM
- Clima Touch automatic temperature control
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Cruise control
- 4 speakers
- Dual-tone wheel cover
- Auto headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers at the front and rear.
The 2025 Tata Altroz Pure is available at a starting price tag of Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Creative Variant Features
The Altroz Creative variant, in addition to the Pure trim, includes:
- a 360-degree HD surround view camera
- a 26.03 cm Ultra View HD infotainment system by Harman
- LED headlamps
- LED daytime running lights (DRLs)
- R16 dual-tone hyperstyle wheels
- push-button start-stop system
- Rear AC vents
- Galaxy ambient lighting
- 65W chargers.
- Rear wiper and wash system
- e-shifter and paddle shifters (available in Petrol DCA),
- One-shot down driver window
- A shark fin antenna
- A cooled glovebox.
The prices of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift start from Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Accomplished Variant Features
The Accomplished variant gets additional features above the Creative variant. It has a feature pack that includes:
- 17.78 cm infotainment screen
- LED fog lamps
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
- Wireless smartphone charger with QI support
- Dual-tone roof
- Xpress cool
- 4-tweeters
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Height-adjustable seat belt
- One shot up driver window
- Anti-pinch guard
The Tata Altroz Accomplished S variant's prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2025 Tata Altoz Facelift: Accomplished + S Variant Features
The Tata Altroz Accomplished + S variant (in addition to the Creative) includes:
- Infinity LED tail lamps
- drag cut R16 alloy wheels
- ultra view 26.03 cm HD digital cluster
- LED fog lamps
- voice-assisted electric sunroof
- wireless smartphone charger - Qi support
- dual-tone roof
- Xpress Cool
- 4 tweeters
- TPMS
- Height adjustable seat belt
- IRA - connected car technology
- Cluster with in-built map view and blind spot monitor
- AudioWorX - customizable audio modes, air purifier
- SOS calling function (E-call/B-call).
