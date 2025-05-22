2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

Tata has finally launched the 2025 Altroz Facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets five variants in the catalogue- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished +S. Here are the features that each variant of the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift gets, check it out now.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Smart Variant Features

The Tata Altroz Facelift's Smart variant gets features like:

6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program

3Point ELR, with seat belt reminder

LED tail lamps

Flush door handles

Smart digital steering wheel

Projector headlamps

Remote keyless entry

All door power windows

Multiple drive modes for the petrol MT, AMT and diesel MT trims

Idle stop feature for the petrol MT trim.

The prices of the Tata Altroz Smart variant start from Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Pure Variant Features

In Addition to the Smart variant, the Tata Altroz Facelift's Pure variant is packed by additional features like:

17.78 cm infotainment screen by Harman

Auto fold ORVM

Clima Touch automatic temperature control

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

4 speakers

Dual-tone wheel cover

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers at the front and rear.

The 2025 Tata Altroz Pure is available at a starting price tag of Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz variants

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Creative Variant Features

The Altroz Creative variant, in addition to the Pure trim, includes:

a 360-degree HD surround view camera

a 26.03 cm Ultra View HD infotainment system by Harman

LED headlamps

LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

R16 dual-tone hyperstyle wheels

push-button start-stop system

Rear AC vents

Galaxy ambient lighting

65W chargers.

Rear wiper and wash system

e-shifter and paddle shifters (available in Petrol DCA),

One-shot down driver window

A shark fin antenna

A cooled glovebox.

The prices of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift start from Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Accomplished Variant Features

The Accomplished variant gets additional features above the Creative variant. It has a feature pack that includes:

17.78 cm infotainment screen

LED fog lamps

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger with QI support

Dual-tone roof

Xpress cool

4-tweeters

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Height-adjustable seat belt

One shot up driver window

Anti-pinch guard

The Tata Altroz Accomplished S variant's prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Altoz Facelift: Accomplished + S Variant Features

The Tata Altroz Accomplished + S variant (in addition to the Creative) includes: