2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Confirmed; To Get Big Updates

This is the first instance of the motorcycle getting an update and we believe that the motorcycle will get few new colour options and possibly some added features like LED headlight, a type C USB port and others, which were missing on the motorcycle. Apart from the Hunter 350, almost all other RE motorcycles now have LED headlights.

One of the sore points on the Hunter 350, was the rather stiff suspension setup, particularly at the rear. Few reports suggest that Royal Enfield might look to launch the updated model with re-tuned suspension so as to make it more comfortable for the riders. There won't be any change to the styling or engine specifications. The Hunter 350 gets a 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 20 odd hp at 6,100 rpm along with peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine gets a 5-speed gearbox. The Hunter 350 weighs in at 178-181 kg, depending on the variant and has a seat height of 790 mm.