2025 Porsche 911 Unveiled With Hybrid Tech, But Don't Be Heartbroken Yet!

Porsche 911 is celebrated for its daily driving capabilities, although it is a powerful supercar. The 911 has always shown its nature as a practical set of wheels, which doesn't shy away from showing its claws when poked. The automaker has now unveiled the 2025 Porsche 911 Facelift globally, but the updates are restricted to Carrera and GTS trims. The updated 911 features subtle tweaks to the exterior design and cabin equipment list. However, the big change is the inclusion of hybrid tech in its powertrain.

2025 Porsche 911: Is it really hybridized?

The Porsche 911 GTS in its MY2025 guise features a 3.6L turbocharged 6-cylinder boxer engine. Coming straight to the hybrid part - the 911 GTS uses an electric motor fitted to the 8-speed PDK transmission. The electric motor is capable of developing 15 Hp and 150 Nm. The combined output for the 911 GTS stands at 51 Hp and 610 Nm.

Starting with the powertrain, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS now features a new 3.6-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder boxer engine, paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor and a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The hybrid powertrain puts out a total of 541 BHP and 610 Nm - 60 BHP and 40 Nm higher than the non-hybrid 3.0-litre engine. The new hybrid powertrain is mated to the standard 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Thus, it can now sprint to the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in only 3 seconds, while top speed is limited to 312 kmph. Indeed, it is quicker than the model it replaces. Moreover, the improved performance helps the Porsche 911 GTS set a Nurburgring lap of 7.17 seconds by shaving off 8.7 seconds from the outgoing model's lap time. With the 400V battery pack in place, the 911 GTS is now 50 kilos heavier.

The Porsche 911 Carrer, on the other hand, receives a completely rebuilt 3.0L boxer engine with twin turbochargers. Another change on the list is the inclusion of a new intercooler, borrowed from the 911 Turbo. Resultantly, the power and torque figures are rated at 394 Hp and 450 Nm, respectively.

For tighter dynamics, the rear wheel steering and PASM sport suspension come as standard on the GTS. It now rides 10 mm lower, in comparison to the Carrera, and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control remains optional. Additionally, the GTS trims get wider tyres with drag-reducing wheels.

2025 Porsche 911: New exterior & interior?

Yes, folks at Porsche have updated the exterior to make it look fresh with new LED Matrix headlamps and a tweaked-up bumper. The GTS model further gets larger active aero flaps on the front bumper. Around the rear, the updated 911 features a new connected tail lamp cluster and a variable spoiler. Specific to the GTS model is the sport exhaust system.

The 911 can now be bought in either a 2-seat layout or a 2+2 configuration. Also, the instrument is a 12.6-inch unit with a curved display, whereas the 10.9-inch infotainment unit is updated to offer easy access to drive modes and music apps. The system can stream videos, while the car is parked.