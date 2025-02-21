2025 Kia Seltos Updated, Gets 3 New Variants - Check Trim-Wise Features

Kia India has unveiled the refreshed 2025 Seltos, further elevating its premium appeal. The updated Seltos gets eight new variants across the Smartstream G1.5 and D1.5 CRDi VGT engine options and with these additions, now Seltos is available in 24 trims across different variants. Prices for the new Seltos start at Rs 11.13 Lakhs for the HTE(O) and go up to Rs 20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line version (Ex-Showroom, Pan India).



2025 Kia Seltos HTE(O): Features & Price

The HTE(O) variant, starting with an attractive price of Rs 11.13 lacs, is equipped with an 8" Touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, 6-speaker audio system, and steering-mounted audio controls.. The variant also comes with a Rearview Mirror (RVM) for enhanced visibility, and a distinctive Connected Tail Lamp that mirrors similar to HTK's stylish design. The DRL/PSTN Lamp LED, combined with the Rear Combi LED, ensures a striking presence on the road, while the Auto Control Light in the Headlamp adjusts for optimal illumination. Additionally, the Illuminated Power Windows (all doors) provide added convenience and a premium touch to the interior.



2025 Kia Seltos HTK(O): Features & Price

The HTK(O) variant, starting from Rs 12.99 lacs, boasts a stunning Panoramic Sunroof, sleek 16" Alloy Wheels, stylish Roof Rail, and a functional Rear Wiper with Washer & Defogger. It also features smooth Cruise Control, elegant Illuminated Power Windows (all doors), and a vibrant Mood Lamp with a combination of sound, creating a dynamic ambiance. The Smart Key with Motion Sensor adds a layer of modern convenience, making it the perfect blend of style and functionality.



2025 Kia Seltos HTK+(O): Features & Price

The HTK+(O) variant, starting from Rs 14.39 lacs, enhances the driving experience with bold 17" Alloy Wheels and advanced EPB IVT, available with the premium Zbara Cover AT only. The striking MFR LED Headlamps with Turn Signal LED Sequence Light and powerful LED Fog Lamps ensure both visibility and style. The Glossy Black Radiator Grill, paired with Auto Fold ORVMs and a practical Parcel Tray, adds a touch of sophistication. Additional high-end features include a Chrome Belt Line, an elegant Artificial Leather Knob, a captivating Mood Lamp, and a Smart Key with Motion Sensor for ultimate convenience and security.