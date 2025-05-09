2025 Kia Carens Clavis: Variant-Wise Feature List Revealed

Kia has now wrapped off its new car in the lineup, the Carens Clavis. The brand says that the Carens Clavis fits between the intersection of SUV and MPV. The prices of the Kia Carens Clavis have not been announced yet. However, the prospective buyers can register for bookings at a token amount of Rs 25,000. The price reveal for the has been slotted for 2nd June. Here are the details about the Kia Carens Clavis's variants and features.

Kia carens Clavis: Engine And Powertrain

The Kia Carens Clavis will be available with three engine options- a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. More details will be revealed as the launch date gets closer.

Kia Carens Clavis: Variants

The Kia Carens Clavis gets a total of seven variants, namely- HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE: Features

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE will be offered with 1.5-liter petrol and the 1.5-liter diesel engine options. It has features like- Front and rear skid plates, rear spoiler with stop lamp,, black-beige dual-tone interior scheme, black-navy blue semi-leatherette seat upholstery, indigo-coloured dashboard with black metal trim, one-touch electric tumble function for second row, keyless entry with burglar alarm, manually height-adjustable driver's seat, powered windows, electric power steering with tilt adjust and more.

It also gets- a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display, a 12V power outlet , 5 USB Type-C ports. The safety suite of the HTE trim gets 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Downhill Brake Control, ABS with EBD,and Brake assist.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O): Features

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) gets additional features over the HTE trim, it gets- Shark fin antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs with built-in LED indicator, automatic light control, steering-mounted audio controls, a 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android, 4-speaker sound system, and bluetooth and voice recognition unit.

The HTE (O) will be offered with all the three engine options.



Kia Carens Clavis HTK: Features

The Kia Carens Clavis HTK will be available with features like- LED daytime running lights, integrated roof rails, automatic climate control, one-touch auto up/down driver window with anti-pinch function, boot lamp and front parking sensors. It will also carry forward all the features available in the HTE(O) trim.

Kia Carens Clavis HTK +: Features

The Kia Carens Clavis HTK + will be offered in 1.5-liter diesel and 1.5-liter petrol engine options. It gets additional features over the HTK trim, like- Smart key with motion sensor and remote engine start function, push button start/stop and cruise control. It will also offer three driving modes- Eco, Normal, Sport and electronic parking brake with auto hold in the 7 speed DCT and AT trims.



Kia Carens Clavis HTK + (O): Features

The Kia Carens Clavis HTK + (O) will be packed with features like 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, single-pane electric sunroof, LED cabin lights and wireless charger, as an addition above the HTK + variant.



Kia Carens Clavis HTX: Features

The HTX variant will get features like- 64-colour ambient lighting, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, telescopic adjust for steering wheel, a 12.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with sat-nav and Kia Connect, a 12.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor and more.

Kia Carens Clavis HTX +: Features

The top trim of the Carens Clavis, HTX + will get a few features above the preceding variant. It will consist of rain-sensing wipers, 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-camera dashcam with mobile app connectivity, Level 2 ADAS suite with 20 functions and more.