2025 Honda Elevate Updated With New Interior Theme, Grille

Honda Cars India has updated the Elevate SUV right before the beginning of the festive season. The changes come in the form of new interior theme options, updated upholstery, and trim pieces. The Japanese carmaker has also added a few additional features to the mix. All of these revisions are expected to refresh the appeal of the SUV and are likely to help boost sales in the near future.

The revisions to Elevate's appearance include a new 'Alpha-Bold Plus Grille', which gets a vertical 9-slat design framed with a thick chrome border, replacing the typical floating horizontal lines. The Alpha-Bold Plus Grille will be available as an optional accessory across all Elevate trim levels except for the Signature Black Edition, which now includes the grille as standard.

Along with it, the brand has added a new Crystal Black Pearl color option, which was first introduced in the Elevate Black Edition, and is now available for all trims except the base SV petrol-manual variant. Similar to the Obsidian Blue Pearl and Platinum White Pearl color options, Crystal Black Pearl is priced at an additional Rs 8,000.

Inside, the top-tier Elevate ZX variants now feature a new 'Ivory' color scheme that includes white leatherette seats and soft-touch materials for the dashboard and door liners. This introduction adds a third interior color choice for the Elevate, as Honda has previously provided Tan and Black options. Features such as a 360-degree camera and 7-color ambient lighting still remain optional for the Elevate ZX.

The shadow beige fabric upholstery that was provided in the Elevate V and VX trim levels has been substituted with black fabric upholstery and white soft-touch materials for the dashboard and door liners. Additionally, the Elevate Signature Black Edition now includes 7-color ambient lighting as standard.

Honda has not made any mechanical changes with this update. The 2025 Elevate continues to be powered by a single 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121 hp and 145 Nm. It works with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With this, the SUV continues to be sold at a starting price of Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).