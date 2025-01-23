2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950: What's Changed On TVS Jupiter Rival?

Honda Activa Now Comes with an extended list of features
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has recently been updating its lineup with the latest versions of the model. Taking the spree forward, the Japanese manufacturer has launched the 2025 version of the uber popular Activa in the Indian market. To be sold at a starting price of Rs 80,950 (ex-showroom), the two-wheeler will be available in three variants, called STD, DLX, and H-Smart. With the latest version, the scooter has received an extended list of features depending on the variant. Here are the details.
Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Teased Ahead Of Debut
2025 Honda Activa: DesignIn terms of design, the 2025 Honda Activa looks more or less the same. It comes with six paint scheme options. The list includes Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Igneous Black, Decent Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, and Rebel Red Metallic. It is to be noted that some of these colours have been carried forward from the previous generation.
2025 Honda Activa: FeaturesThe extended feature list on the new version of the scooter includes a 4.2-inch TFT display which opens doors to Bluetooth connectivity. This gives the rider the option to use features like navigation, get call notifications. Furthermore, the brand is offering a USB Type-C charger.
Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Teased Ahead Of Debut
2025 Honda Activa: EngineThe major change in the mechanically identical, 2025 Honda Activa can be seen in the engine. This now comes with an updated OBD2B compliant 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine. This unit is capable of putting out 7.8 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 9.05 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,500 rpm. To improve its fuel efficiency the brand has added an idling stop system to the mix.
2025 Honda Activa: RivalsThe Honda Activa is one of the most popular scooters in the Indian market it competes against like TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus XTEC, and others in the Indian market. The popularity of the Activa can be understood by its sales numbers which have been consistently high.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world