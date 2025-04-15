2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtec Launched At Rs 88,128; Check Deets

Hero recently launched the 2025 version of the Splendor Plus, and now the brand has launched the Hero Super Splendor with a few upgrades. There have been no changes in the cosmetics and features of the Super Splendor Xtech, however, the engine has been tuned to comply with the stricter OBD2B compliance.

2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtech: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtech retains the same engine as its predecessor. However, it has now been adapted to suit the OBD2B emission norms. It has a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, connected to a 4-speed gearbox. It propels a max power and torque output of 10.8 HP and 10.6 Nm, respectively.

2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtech: Features

The 2025 Hero Super Splendor hosts features like- dual LED headlights, USB charging port and more. The Super Splendor XTEC features a fully digital console designed to keep riders informed on the go, and displays real-time mileage. The console also supports Bluetooth connectivity for call, and SMS alerts.



2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtech: Design And Color Options

The Hero Super Splendor carries a minimalistic design statement that helps it reduce the running cost, with not much tech and a purposeful appeal. It is offered in four color themes, namely- Matt Nexus Blue, Matt Grey, Black, and Candy Blazing Red.

2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtech: Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hero Splendor Xtech has got its engine tweaked for the OBD2B norms, and this has led to a price hike by Rs 2,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 88,128 (ex-showroom), for the drum variant and the higher spec trim, that is the Super Splendor Xtech Disc, is priced at Rs 90,028 (ex-showroom).