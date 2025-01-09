2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.84 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 iteration of the Pulsar RS200 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that this is the only fully-faired bike in the brand's lineup and carries forward the Pulsar name with a 200 cc engine. The bike was initially launched in 2015 and comes with multiple elements that differentiate it from all other bikes of the family. Its latest iteration brings changes that make it suitable to compete against the modern rivals.

Starting with the design, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 carries forward the design very similar to its previous iteration. It continues to have twin-projector LED headlamp setup complemented by brown like DRLs and a windshield placed above it. The brand also placed the side mirrors on the headlamp cluster. The fairing of the bike continues to have sharp lines contributing to its aggressive persona. The brand has also added graphics highlighting its sporty nature.



Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R Spied In Clear Pics Ahead Of Launch

The brand has also added an LCD panel as part of the updates. This acts as an instrument cluster and enables Bluetooth connectivity. The feature list also includes call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and gear indicator. The bike will also offer three riding modes: Rain, Off-road, and Road.

The suspension duties on the Pulsar RS200 is taken care of by telescopic front suspension with anti-friction bush, the rear end comes with a Nitrox mono shock absorber with canister. To stop the bike, the brand has added a 300 mm disc brake at front and 230 mm disc brake at the rear end. These are mounted on 17-inch wheels.

Powering the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 a 200 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 24 hp of power at 9,750 rp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque while revving at 8,000 rpm. The power unit works with a six-speed unit with wet multi-plate clutch. To give smooth gear shifts, the brand has added assist and slipper function to the mix.