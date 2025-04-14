2025 Bajaj Platina 110 Spied At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Image Source- Youtube/Machine Rules
Bajaj Platina is one of the affordable bikes sold by the brand in the Indian market. A while ago, the model was under the axe, and the automaker phased out the Platina 110 ABS along with the CT125X and the Pulsar F250. However, the non-ABS model of the bike continued to be on sale for a starting price of Rs 71,558 (ex-showroom). Now, the brand seems to be planning on launching an updated version of the bike in the country. Before the event, spy shots of the two-wheeler have leaked online.
The latest images reveal a few details of the 2025 Bajaj Platina 110. To begin with, the bike now gets a refreshed appeal with a new dual-tone colour. This consists of a combination of black and green. The same green colour has been used as a highlight on the alloy wheels. Chances are, along with this new colour, the brand might introduce a few other paint scheme options. In the outgoing model, the bike gets Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, and Cocktail Wine Red options.
The bike now also comes with a chrome finish near the headlamp. The brand is also offering a USB charging port as an added feature. Another design change in the bike can be seen in the form of the eliminated translucent knuckle guards.
Apart from this, the 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 is going to get an OBD-2B compliant powertrain. This means the bike now comes with a fuel injector instead of an electronic carburetor. The previous unit was a 115 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8 hp of power and 9 Nm of peak torque.
The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 retains a few elements of its predecessor. For instance, the hardware is the same along with the instrument console, LED DRL, halogen headlamp, and the seat cover.
