2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched In India With Answer Back Feature

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., has launched the Fascino S in India with an 'Answer Back' feature. The new introduction is in alignment with 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign. The Yamaha Fascino S encapsulates the essence of stylish European design, performance, and innovation. The scooter is retailed in a total of 3 colour options - Matte Red and Matte Black colour shades, along with the captivating Dark Matte Blue colour option. Prices for the updated Fascino S start from Rs. 93,730.

Talking of the Answer Back feature, it can be used by owners through Yamaha's mobile Application - Yamaha Scooter Answer Back. By clicking the Answer Back button in the mobile application, the scooter can be located easily. Upon receiving the command, the scooter responds by activating the hazard light in addition to the horn for two seconds. The exercise makes it easy to spot the scooter. Yamaha is offering the option to install the application from Google Playstore and Apple App Store.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, "With the evolving trends in the two-wheeler industry, making the portfolio most relevant for the target audience is of utmost importance. Today, Indian urban consumers are exhibiting mature choices that are bold, dynamic, and smart. At Yamaha, we consistently prioritize customer needs and create solutions that adds value to their overall ride experience."

He added, " The 'Answer Back' feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers."

The Yamaha Fascino S continues to be offered with a BS6-compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected, 125 cc Blue Core hybrid engine with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG). It enables the silent start of the engine, along with an automatic start-stop system. Also, the SMG aids the performance with a slight power boost.