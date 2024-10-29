2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched In India With Multitude Of Updates

The British motorcycle manufacturer - Triumph, has launched the updated 2024 Tiger 1200 range in our market with prices starting at Rs 19.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The new updated model comes with refinements to the engine, enhanced comfort and ergonomics, improved cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction and distinctive new colours.

2024 Triumph Tiger 1200: Colours & Variants

The Tiger 1200 is now available in four variants, with new colours. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer, tailor made for the perfect road-focused adventure ride, are now available in eye-catching Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, perfect for an all-terrain adventure, are available in stylish new Matt Sandstorm, and Jet Black options, as well as the popular Matt Khaki.

2024 Triumph Tiger 1200: Powerplant

Triumph's 1160cc triple engine now delivers a peak output of 150 Hp and 130 Nm. With changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor and balancer to increase engine inertia, plus some associated engine calibration changes, the Triumph engineering team has been able to create a smoother and more precise low-rev torque delivery.

2024 Triumph Tiger 1200: Ergonomics

The dampened handlebars and risers, which have proven so popular in the Explorer models, have also been introduced to the GT Pro and Rally Pro, delivering a smoother ride with increased mirror visibility. The rider seat has been re-designed with a flatter profile, providing more space for the rider which will help reduce fatigue on longer trips. The accessory low seat, which reduces the seat position by 20 mm to give the lowest seat height of 830 mm on the GT Pro and 855 mm on the Rally Pro, has also been designed to be significantly more comfortable. A longer clutch lever has also been introduced, providing increased space for riders' fingers.

2024 Triumph Tiger 1200: Suspension, Tyres, Fuel Tank

The new Active Preload Reduction feature reduces the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows to a stop, lowering the seat height by up to 20mm, simply by pressing the 'Home' button on the switch cube for one second.

The Tiger 1200 GT variants come with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast alloy rim, while the Rally family features a 21-inch front and 19-inch rear spoke rims. Talking of fuel tanks, the Pro variants get a smaller 20L tank, while the Explorer trims feature a larger 30L tank.