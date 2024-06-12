2024 Mini Cooper S Pre-bookings Open For Rs 1 Lakh

Mini has opened pre-bookings for the 2024 Cooper S in India. Interested buyers can book one by paying a token of Rs 1 lakh through the official Mini website. The Mini Cooper S 3-door hatchback will launch in the next few weeks.

The 2024 Mini Cooper S 3-door model has an updated face comprising a new front grille design while the classic round headlamp design has been retained but with slightly updated LED DRLs. The silhouette from the side is unchanged but the car sports a new 17-inch alloy wheels design. The new LED tail lamps feature arrowhead inserts.

Inside, the Cooper S gets a new and minimalist layout for the dashboard but retains the iconic central console with the round touchscreen. It's a new 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen that also doubles up as a traditional driver display. The parking brake, start/stop button, and volume controls are placed below the screen. It also gets a new steering wheel as well.

Powering the 2024 Mini Cooper S is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that is good for 204 PS and 300 Nm. Its 26 PS more powerful and offers 20 Nm more torque than the outgoing model. The transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT. 0-100 kmph is claimed in 6.6 seconds.

Expect the 2024 Mini Cooper S to be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model which had an ex-showroom price of Rs 42.7 lakh.