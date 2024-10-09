2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launched At Rs 78.5 Lakh; Rivals BMW 5 Series LWB

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its eighth new model in the Indian market for 2024, the new-gen E-Class LWB. Introductory ex-showroom prices start at Rs 78.5 lakh for the E 200, Rs 81.5 lakh for the E 220d, and Rs 92.5 lakh for the E 450 variant. Deliveries for the more affordable E 200 variants begin today, while deliveries for the E 220d variants will start around Diwali. Customers interested in the top-of-the-line E 450 can expect deliveries to begin in November.

The new E-Class is available in two trim lines-Avantgarde Line (E 200 and E 220d) and AMG Line (E 450 4MATIC). This updated version is longer and wider than its predecessor and features digital LED headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, star motifs in the LED tail lamps, and redesigned bumpers.

Inside, it boasts the new MBUX Hyperscreen with a 12.3-inch driver display and passenger display, while the centerpiece is a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, two wireless chargers, powered seats, voice-assisted sunblinds, a selfie camera, a Burmester 4D sound system with Dolby Atmos support, electrically reclining rear seats, and comfort headrests.

For safety, the E-Class offers Level 2 ADAS features, including active brake assist, adaptive cruise control, and more. Other safety features include multiple airbags, including a central airbag, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ESC, and TPMS, among others.

The engine options include a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder unit producing 376 hp and 550 Nm of torque, paired with a mild hybrid system that provides an additional torque boost of 22 hp and 205 Nm. Other options include a 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine, both mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2024 E-Class competes with the BMW 5 Series LWB, Audi A6, and Volvo S90.