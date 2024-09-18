2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launch on October 9, Deliveries Commence By Diwali

Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch the new E-Class Long Wheelbase (codenamed V214) in India on October 9 and deliveries will commence by Diwali, the company announced on Tuesday. The E-Class is tech-laden, gets mild-hybrid as standard and has increased dimensions.

What's New Outside:

Firstly, the new E-Class LWB is 14 mm longer, 13 mm taller and has a 15 mm increase in wheelbase compared to the V213 model. It gets a new star-pattern Avantgarde grille, LED high-performance headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, Maybach-style rear-quarter glass and 3D star design tail lamps. Mercedes offers five colour options with the new E-Class.

Comfort Takes A Flight:

The E-Class LWB is handsomely upgraded for chauffeur-driven buyers. The rear seats recline up to 36 degrees, and come with base extension. The centre armrest comes with a wireless charger, comfort headrests and rear electric sun blinds. Passengers can also enjoy 17-speaker Burmester 4D Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos, rear dual-zone AC and 64-colour ambient lighting. Three upholstery options can be availed with the new E-Class.

Fresh Layout:

Taking centre stage is the new super screen that packs a fully digital driver's display, 14.4-inch central display and 12.3-inch passenger display. The third generation of MBUX is integrated with the UI/UX. The overall layout is fresh with digital AC vents, an air purification package, and a selfie and video camera.

Under The Hood:

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed two engine options during the launch. The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 204 horsepower and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel makes 197 horsepower. Both engines are boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system that supplies an additional 23 horsepower and 205 Nm of torque. The engines are mated to a 9-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

Expected Price:

The current generation of the E-Class has been on sale since 2017 and received a mid-life facelift in 2021. The E-Class LWB will compete with the likes of BMW 5 Series LWB and Audi A6. The expected price of E-Class LWB is Rs 82 lakh (ex-showroom).