2024 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 25 Lakh With New Variant Line-Up

BYD India, a subsidiary of the world's leading New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer, has made a big-bold move to give a strong blow to the competition. In fact, the company has altered its electric SUV's rival's list. With the introduction of three new variants, BYD Atto 3 is now priced from Rs 24.99 lakh onwards, making it an MG ZS EV rival. The electric SUV now includes the all-new Cosmos Black Edition on the list, along with Dynamic, Premium, and Superior variants. This variant expansion is targeted to make it a highly value-for-money offering.

The new BYD Atto 3 variants start with Dynamic, going up to the Premium and Superior variants. The Dynamic variant will be available at an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 24.99 Lakh, making sustainable motoring more accessible.

The Premium and Superior variants offer a range of 521 km (ARAI tested) and 480 km (NEDC) with a battery capacity of 60.48 kWh. The Dynamic model offers a commendable range of 468 km (ARAI) and 410 km (NEDC), powered by a robust battery capacity of 49.92 kWh. This showcases BYD's commitment to delivering vehicles with exceptional performance and efficiency.

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles(EPV) Business at BYD India said, "Unveiling this extended lineup of three variants of the BYD Atto 3 - Dynamic, Premium and Superior - is a significant milestone for us and a pivotal moment in India's electric vehicle landscape. We have also introduced the Cosmos Black Edition, adding an element of style and colour to our new lineup. Our diversified offerings not only expand our product portfolio but also pave the way for a more inclusive EV future. We aim to make premium electric mobility accessible to a broader audience. With the launch of these new variants, we are one step closer to realizing this vision."

This lineup of the Atto 3 is fast-charging compatible, offering 0% to 80% charge within 50 minutes. It further comes equipped with a long feature list, including 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree holographic imaging system.