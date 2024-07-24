2024 BMW 5-Series LWB Launched In India At Rs 72.90 Lakh: Full Details

BMW India has finally launched the new-gen 5-Series in the country at a starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The deliveries for the all-new eighth-generation 5-Series will begin by September this year. The company will also offer individually customised headrests for the first 500 buyers of the luxury saloon. It will be produced locally at the company's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. There will be just one variant on offer - BMW 530Li M Sport.

2024 BMW 5-Series LWB: Design

The India-spec model has not gone through the knife, and it is identical to the global-spec model. The new-gen 5-Series looks distinctive yet easily recognizable. The headlamps get swept-back treatment, while the softer lines are now swapped with razer-sharp creases. The use of chrome is limited, it instead gets a brushed finish around the grille, which features piano-black inserts and light surrounds. It rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to larger 19-inch M-Sport alloy wheels. The new 5-Series is longer as the name suggests. It now tapes in at 5,165 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width, and 1,518 mm in height, and it boasts a 3,105 mm long wheelbase. It is the largest car in its segment now.

BMW 5-Series LWB: Paint Options

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is available in four exciting metallic paintworks - Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, M Carbon Black, and Sparkling Copper Grey. For the first time, the BMW 5 Series features a fully vegan interior upholstery. The choice of dual-tone upholstery combinations includes Veganza, Copper Brown / Atlas Grey, and Maritime / Black options

2024 BMW 5-Series LWB: Features

The new 5-Series features Adaptive LED headlamps and full LED tail lamps. Further, the cabin now boasts of increased legroom and knee-room for the rear passengers. Features like the four-zone air conditioning, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, comfort seats, and L2 ADAS beef up the equipment list on the new 5. As regards displays, it sports BMW's new curved panel, housing a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

2024 BMW 5-Series LWB: Specs

BMW is using a 2.0L turbo-petrol 4-cylinder engine here that generates a peak power output of 260 Hp and 400 Nm of max torque. Additionally, the engine features a 48V Electrical Motor with a power output of 11 hp and torque output of 25 Nm to achieve better efficiency and dynamics. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.