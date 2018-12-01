NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Rajasthan

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is also expected to address election rallies in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Dausa districts today.

Rajasthan | Edited by | Updated: December 01, 2018 09:59 IST
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address youngsters in Udaipur today. (File)

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan today as a part of election campaigning for upcoming assembly elections. Congress state spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav said the Congress chief will address youngsters in Udaipur and then address public meetings in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot and party's Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot are expected to accompany the party chief.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party also intensified its campaigning in Rajasthan, which goes to polls on December 7, with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adtiyanath expected to address rallies in Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur today among other places.

Here are the LIVE updates from Assembly Election Campaigning:


Dec 01, 2018
09:59 (IST)
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have intensified their campaigning in Rajasthan and Telangana.

Telangana Congress Friday questioned the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on why it "failed" to mount pressure on the NDA-led Centre to realise the assurances given to the newly-formed state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7 while the counting will be done on December 11.
