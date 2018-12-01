Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Rajasthan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address youngsters in Udaipur today. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan today as a part of election campaigning for upcoming assembly elections. Congress state spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav said the Congress chief will address youngsters in Udaipur and then address public meetings in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot and party's Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot are expected to accompany the party chief.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is also expected to address election rallies in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Dausa districts today.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party also intensified its campaigning in Rajasthan, which goes to polls on December 7, with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adtiyanath expected to address rallies in Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur today among other places.

