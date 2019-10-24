Puducherry By-Election Result 2019: Congress Wins Kamraj Nagar Seat

Puducherry By-Election Result 2019: A John Kumar contested the polls as part of the Congress-DMK alliance

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday retained its Kamraj Nagar seat in the Puducherry by-election. Congress candidate A John Kumar received 14,782 votes defeating the All India NR Congress' Bhuvaneswaran, who bagged 7,612 votes. That marked a victory by 7,170 votes for Kumar.

"I thank people for giving a big mandate and making me win. My first priority will be to provide basic necessities to people," said A John Kumar while speaking to news agency ANI.

"I also congratulate my opponents who worked hard but could not win Puducherry," he added.

Kumar contested the by-election as part of the alliance between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), whereas Bhuvaneswaran contested in the All India NR Congress (AINRC)-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.

