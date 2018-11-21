At Rally, PM Modi Talks About Music Legend Tansen's Links To His Hometown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Tuesday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi associated Gujarat's Vadnagar, his birth place, with legendary musician Tansen while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Tuesday.

"I have a relation with the land of Vindhya. This land belongs to white tigers, Tansen's musical notes and Birbal's extempore replies, which are found in the lives of the people here," PM Modi said.

Tansen is known to have spent a considerable part of his life in the royal court of Rewa.

"Because of Tansen, I also have a link with Rewa. Once he had rendered Raag Deepak, which was so powerful that it not only lit lamps (deepak) but also set aflame his body from inside," he added. "Tansen was very much troubled (during this time)."

"Later someone told him about Vadnagar, where I was born, and also about two girls, Tana and Riri, of a Nagar family who were experts in singing Raag Malhar. When the duo sang Raag Malhar, it resulted in rains which drenched Tansen and calmed him," PM Modi said.