Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi In Madhya Pradesh As Polls Near: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi held a road show in Jabalpur last week while Amit Shah will visit the town today. (File)

As Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for assembly polls in November this year, both the BJP and the Congress are going all out to engage with voters in the state. BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will both be in Madhya Pradesh today to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. While Amit Shah will visit Satna, Rewa, Dhindori and Jabalpur, Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings and road shows in Datiya, Dabra and Gwalior.

Here are the highlights of their election campaign in Madhya Pradesh today: