'Madhya Pradesh Will Celebrate Diwali Thrice In Coming Days': Amit Shah

Amit Shah pointed that Congress always hindered the construction of the Ram Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh is set to celebrate the Diwali festival thrice in the coming months.

Addressing a public event in Chhindwara, Amit Shah said, "First Diwali you will celebrate next month. The second time you will celebrate Diwali is when the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Third time you will again celebrate Diwali when PM Modi will install the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya's Ram Temple."

हर साल एक दिवाली होती है, इस बार आप तीन दिवाली मनाएंगे!



एक दिवाली के दिन, दूसरी मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार बनेगी तब और तीसरी दिवाली तब मनेगी जब मोदी जी के कर कमलों से भगवान श्रीराम लला के मंदिर का उद्घाटन होगा...



-श्री @AmitShah#भाजपा_फिर_सेpic.twitter.com/VOb7ib8kKQ — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) October 28, 2023

Pointing out that Congress always hindered the construction of the Ram Temple, Amit Shah said, "When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2019, he silently went for the bhumi poojan and now he will again visit the Ram Temple in January. Congress always asked about the announcement of dates. I advise Rahul Gandhi to visit Ayodhya soon."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day tour of Madhya Pradesh from October 27 to October 30.

On the second day of the tour, Amit Shah will participate in a meeting in Khajuraho in the Sagar region and discuss the elections with officials and party workers from 26 assembly constituencies.

Afterwards, he will hold meetings in the Rewa and Shahdol regions. This region has a total of 30 assembly seats. After the meeting in Shahdol, Shah will arrive in Ujjain, visit the Mahakal temple, and then participate in a roadshow.

On October 30, he will take part in a meeting in the Indore region, with the party workers from 37 assembly seats. Following the Indore visit, the Home Minister will head straight to Gwalior, where he will attend a meeting in the Chambal region. This region has a total of 34 assembly seats. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year.

The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent.

The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

