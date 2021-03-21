'Alternate Rule Of Congress-Led UDF, LDF In Kerala Will Be Broken This Time': BJP

Gopal Krishna Agarwal said BJP's poll plank is very clear-- "Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas." (File)

The BJP is confident that the alternate rule of UDF and LDF fronts in Kerala would be broken in the April 6 assembly polls as people are yearning for a change and would vote for the BJP-led NDA, whose poll plank is development and not "love jihad", a top party office bearer said.

"We are fighting the election on a positive road map, speaking about development and not Love Jihad, though it is a very important issue," party's national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said.

The NDA, if voted to power in Kerala, would be able to provide an alternative corruption-free efficient government model, he said in an interview to PTI.

Mr Agarwal, who is in Kerala for campaigning, said what he has found in Kerala that people wanted to know the about the vision of his party.

"We are fighting (elections) on development--economic development, industrialisation, infrastructure development, employment generation, agriculture growth and blue economy. Kerala has a huge potential to develop. Our aim is Atmanirbhar Kerala," he said.

Asked to elaborate, he said the BJP has not put issues like ''love jihad'' on the backburner, as the party stands for strong anti-conversion laws.

"BJP stands for strong anti-conversion laws. The party- ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have passed laws against Love Jihad. In Kerala, Christians are also victims of Love Jihad. Love jihad is a very important issue," Mr Agarwal said.

The BJP, he said, was removing the widely held perception that the usual spectacle of either the Congress led UDF or CPI(M) led LDF coming to power would hold good this time too and that the saffron party was not a serious contender.

"People were perceiving BJP as a non contender to hold power. This time there is a big change. We are removing that perception and putting in all our efforts. Therefore, the alternative of LDF - UDF chain will be broken. Because people want a change," Mr Agarwal said.

He alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government could not bring in investments to the state.

"There is no investment, no industry... nothing is coming out. And people have to depend upon remittances. They go out (of the state) for work, which is not a healthy sign in the long run," Mr Agarwal said.

"So good infrastructure and a pro-business industry policy will ultimately benefit economic development, industrialisation and job creation.

That is what the road map of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has been and we have done it in Uttar Pradesh in four years," he said.

He said the BJP's poll plank is very clear-- "Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas."

"We are going to make a big change and people of Kerala are ready for that change. I have seen that change on the ground," said Mr Agarwal, who attended nine party meetings last week in districts, including Malappuram and Thrissur.

Asked about BJP not projecting anyone as chief ministerial candidate, despite "Metro Man" E Sreedharan contesting on the party ticket, he said the BJP had not projected anyone as CMs during previous assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh.

"It has now become a regular policy of BJP that we don't announce CM candidates beforehand," he said.