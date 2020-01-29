PM Modi To Campaign For Delhi Polls After Union Budget

The BJP manifesto is also likely to be presented after the union budget. (File)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to give momentum to its campaign for Delhi polls during the union budget which is likely to have announcements for the national capital, sources told news agency ANI.

The budget will be presented on February 1 -- at a time when the campaign for February 8 Delhi elections would have gathered full steam.

The BJP manifesto is likely to be presented after the budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address two election rallies in outer Delhi and South Delhi after the release of the manifesto.

The BJP has for now focused on smaller "sabhas" (meetings) rather than big rallies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding meetings with small groups of 100-200 people and has also instructed ministers to hold such meetings.

BJP sources said that the Delhi election will see a tough contest.

BJP sources said the party will "play on the front-foot" and will also have a strategy on issues such as education, hospital, roads and electricity.

Sources said the Union Budget may also have announcements for the middle-classes and central government employees.