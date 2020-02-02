Delhi Elections Live Updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Campaign In Delhi Today

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani will address rallies in Delhi today ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next week.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in the city while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address two public gatherings.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi election campaigning:

Feb 02, 2020 11:25 (IST) JP Nadda criticises Arvind Kejriwal over Ayushman Bharat scheme

BJP chief JP Nadda criticises chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi.

"Not only Delhi residents, you have also prevented people from other states to avail free treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh.... you have insulted the people of North India, who could have come to Delhi to get free medical treatments," the BJP leader tweeted.

केजरीवाल जी, दिल्ली को बनाने में पूर्वांचल के लोगों का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है लेकिन आपको इस बात का अहसास तक नहीं।



जिस तरह आपने पूर्वांचली भाई-बहनो का बार-बार अपमानित किया, वह एक मुख्यमंत्री को शोभा नहीं देता।



जो अपने प्रदेश के लोगों का सम्मान नहीं कर सकता, वो उनका भला क्या करेगा? pic.twitter.com/jRoQc6JayI - Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 2, 2020