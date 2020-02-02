Delhi Elections Live Updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Campaign In Delhi Today

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani will address rallies in Delhi today ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next week.
BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in the city while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address two public gatherings.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala.
Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11
Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi election campaigning:
केजरीवाल जी, दिल्ली को बनाने में पूर्वांचल के लोगों का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है लेकिन आपको इस बात का अहसास तक नहीं।- Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 2, 2020
जिस तरह आपने पूर्वांचली भाई-बहनो का बार-बार अपमानित किया, वह एक मुख्यमंत्री को शोभा नहीं देता।
जो अपने प्रदेश के लोगों का सम्मान नहीं कर सकता, वो उनका भला क्या करेगा? pic.twitter.com/jRoQc6JayI