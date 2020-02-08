President Ram Nath Kovind, Wife Cast Their Vote In Delhi Assembly Elections

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind cast their vote.

With elections underway in Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind cast their votes at a polling booth at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in New Delhi.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in this Delhi Assembly election.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.

To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account.