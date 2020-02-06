Flash Mob, Cap Distribution In AAP's 4-Way Delhi Campaign Plan

Delhi Elections: AAP volunteers have performed more than 1,000 "Nukkad Nataks" or street plays.

Along with the traditional mode of election campaign, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying "buzz campaign" to seek votes for the February 8 assembly elections.

The "buzz campaign" has four major components - Nukkad Natak (street play), flash mob, live music and distribution of caps.

AAP volunteers, many of whom who have come from across the globe, are involved in organising these events.

"The basic objective of this campaign is to reach out to more and more people with the visions of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal," said a party leader.

The AAP volunteers have performed more than 1,000 Nukkad Nataks across 70 assembly constituencies.

"The party has formed 15 teams with 10 members each, to perform these street plays. These performances are at hotspots such as metro stations, markets and the 'bastis' in every constituency. The party volunteers tell voters as to how the AAP government has worked to improve education, health and other sectors, the leader said.

The street plays focus on AAP's work and tell voters that no other issue matters as much, the leader added.

AAP has formed 50 teams of 10 volunteers each, who are performing flash mob on the song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" in all the major hotspots of Delhi.

"This campaign has received a lot of momentum and the song composed by Vishal Dadlani has created a lot of buzz in the city. From social media to the ground, the flashmob teams are getting a huge response from the audiences, across all the 70 assembly constituencies," the AAP leader added.

Along with these, AAP is holding 'Play For Change' live music and jam sessions across the city.

"Volunteers and musicians are performing in this event. These performances are also attracting a lot of participation from the people. The musicians are playing songs in different languages and also the campaign song of the AAP 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'."

Also, a team of 50 volunteers in each assembly are distributing 1 lakh caps every day.

"The AAP believes in direct communication. The volunteers are talking to everyone and asking if they are willing to vote for the work done by AAP. Lakhs of caps are being distributed across Delhi as part of this campaign. Team of 50 volunteers in each assembly constituency are distributing 1 lakh caps every day," the leader said.

The main focus of this campaign is to increase personal communication and to break the cliche of a political campaign, as the traditional forms of campaigning has limitations.

"AAP volunteers are also performing every day at Connaught Place. The party has formed a 15-member team to monitor this campaign from the war room of the party," the leader said.