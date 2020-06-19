YSR Congress Wins All Four Rajya Sabha Seats In Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress won all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Legislature sources, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Parimal Nathwani and realtor Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRC were elected with 38 votes each.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party, which had forced the contest despite not having the numbers, lost badly, with its nominee Varla Ramaiah polling only 17 votes against its technical strength of 23 in the assembly.

