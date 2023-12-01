Video: Coast Guard Rescues Fishermen After Boat Catches Fire Near Andhra Pradesh

The boat went up in flames and later sank in sea.

A massive fire broke out in a boat today which was out for fishing near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada. The gas cylinder on the boat suddenly started leaking, leaving the fishermen trapped on the boat.

However, the fishermen were quick enough to inform the Coast Guard personnel about the incident who were patrolling in that area.

The Coast Guard team responded immediately and the eleven fishermen were successfully rescued.

The boat went up in flames and later sank in sea.

Last month, 30 fishing vessels were destroyed a carelessly discarded cigarette butt on a boat sparked the massive fire in Visakhapatnam jetty.

An Indian Navy vessel had to be brought in to bring the fire under control as multiple fire engines struggled to douse the flames.

Each of the boats cost nearly 15 lakh, putting the estimated loss in the incident in ₹ 4-5 crores range.