The police came to know about the marriage only after the photographs of the ceremony went viral.

A 13-year-old boy has been married off to a 23-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh and the police came to know about it only after the photographs of the ceremony went viral.The marriage, which took place on April 27, was arranged reportedly because of the ill health of mother. Her husband is an alcoholic and the woman was allegedly worried about her son. She wanted somebody to look after him in the event of her death. Eventually, they found a girl through relatives.After the underage boy's marriage became public, his parents and the family of the woman went missing. The police are searching for them and the joint collector has ordered a probe.