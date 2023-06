Visuals of the fire showed a big ball of fire and smoke near the temple.

A huge fire broke out today at a shop near the Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The fire has now been brought under control.

Tirupati Superintendent of police told NDTV that the fire broke out at a photo frame shop near the temple due to a short-circuit.

