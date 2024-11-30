Tirumala Body Bans Political Speeches At Temples, Warns Of Legal Action

The TTD issued a warning that said legal action will be taken against violators

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to ban political speeches at temples under its care to protect the sanctity and spiritual peace of these places.

The decision came after some politicians posted visuals of praying and offering darshan in Tirumala premises.

They also delivered political and hate speeches before the press, standing in front of the temple, sources said. This has disturbed the spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala.

The TTD issued a warning that said legal action will be taken against violators and those propagating such statements.

Residents of Tirupati will be provided Srivari Darshan on December 3 in Tirumala. Tokens will be issued on Sunday at Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati and in the community hall of Tirumala at 5 am.

The TTD board of trustees in its first meeting held on November 18 decided to provide Srivari darshan to locals on the first Tuesday of every month.

Residents of Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri, Renigunta mandals as well as Tirumala can get tokens by showing their Aadhaar card.

"In the sacred Tirumala divine temple, which always reverberates with Govinda Namas, in the recent times, some people and political leaders after the darshan in Tirumala temple, are making political and hate statements before the media in front of the temple, disturbing the spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala," a TTD spokesperson.

TTD appealed to everyone to cooperate with the decision and threatened legal action against violators.