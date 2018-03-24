TDP Decision To Quit NDA Unfortunate, Unilateral: Amit Shah To Chandrababu Naidu

TDP exited the NDA alliance over the centre's reluctance to grant special category to Andhra Pradesh

"The decision of TDP to quit NDA is unfortunate as well as unilateral, wholly and solely guided by political considerations instead of developmental concerns of Andhra Pradesh", Shri @AmitShah writes an open letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu https://t.co/M9M4tsisUY