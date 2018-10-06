Retired Andhra Judge, Wife Commit Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

Police said the wife also killed herself by jumping under another train. (Representational)

A retired district judge of Andhra Pradesh and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping under running trains yesterday, police said.

A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar, 65, was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.

After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi, 56, also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said.