Retired Andhra Judge, Wife Commit Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar, 65, was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: October 06, 2018 03:54 IST
Police said the wife also killed herself by jumping under another train. (Representational)

Tirupati: 

A retired district judge of Andhra Pradesh and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping under running trains yesterday, police said.

After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi, 56, also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said.

