Police Find Over Rs 3 Lakh In Bag Of Dead Beggar In Andhra Pradesh

Police in Andhra Pradesh's Guntakal town on Friday said they found over Rs 3 lakh in the bag of a beggar who died. The beggar, as identified as Basheer Saheb, was 70 years old.

Basheer Saheb, a resident of Madanapalle of Chittoor district, reached Guntakal only four years ago. He was seen begging at Mastan Vali Dargah for the past several years.

A few days ago, he fell sick and died on Tuesday night.

After being informed about the incident, Guntakal Town Police reached the Dargah and shifted Basheer Saheb's body to the government hospital mortuary in the town.

While inspecting his bag for an identity card, police officials found a huge amount of currency notes and coins. Police said the total cash found in his bag estimated around Rs 3,22,670 lakh.

Locals in the area said they were upset that despite having so much money, Basheer Saheb could not receive treatment.

