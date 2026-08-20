On Camera, Lift Starts Moving As Andhra Woman Tries To Exit. She Dies

A 50-year-old woman died in a freak lift accident on Sunday at a residential tower in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district after the elevator allegedly moved downward while its doors were still open, trapping her and leaving her critically injured.

The victim was identified as Vanitha, who died later while undergoing the treatment.

According to reports, she had entered the lift along with her daughter and grandson. While the daughter and grandson managed to step out, the lift suddenly began moving down as Vanitha was preparing to get out.

Caught off guard by the unexpected movement, Vanitha tried to escape from the moving lift but became trapped and suffered severe injuries.

Residents and others at the apartment immediately rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her.

She was shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment. However, her condition reportedly deteriorated, and she later lost consciousness and died due to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident has sparked serious concerns over lift safety, maintenance and the functioning of safety mechanisms in apartment buildings.

The exact technical cause of the elevator's sudden movement is yet to be established.

Police have registered a case and are investigating whether the lift had undergone all required safety inspections and maintenance checks or whether any negligence or technical failure led to the accident.