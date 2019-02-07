Nurse Throws Acid At Doctor In Tirupati Over Personal Enmity: Police

The nurse had allegedly developed personal enmity towards the doctor after they parted ways from a hospital where they worked together earlier, the police said.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: February 07, 2019 16:41 IST
The condition of the nurse and the doctor is said to be stable. (Representational)


Tirupati: 

A nurse threw acid at a 35-year-old doctor inside a court premises in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming it, the police said today.

The doctor received minor injuries in the incident.

The doctor, of a private hospital, had come to court in connection with a family dispute.

The nurse, who was aware of his visit to the court, covered her head and face with a cloth and threw acid at the doctor.

The police soon took her into custody and admitted her at a government hospital suspecting that she might have consumed the rest of the acid after the attack.

The condition of the nurse and the doctor is said to be stable.

