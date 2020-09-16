Man Sets Ambulance On Fire In Front Of Police Station In Andhra Pradesh

The ambulance got heavily damaged due to the fire, the police said.

A man was arrested after he allegedly set an ambulance on fire in front of a police station in Ongole town in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The police informed that the accused, with a criminal record, came to the Ongole Taluk police station and broke some glasses and in the process, hurt himself, following which an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital for treatment.

The man set some cotton inside the ambulance ablaze and refused to come out saying he was "dying happily", they said. He was forcibly pulled out but the ambulance got heavily damaged due to the fire, the police added.

"The ambulance driver and technician who were in the ambulance at the time of the incident jumped out to save themselves. Later, police took the accused to Ongole Government General Hospital on their motorcycle," reported news agency ANI quoting assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramesh.

Two cases have been filed against the accused for damaging the police station and setting ablaze the ambulance for which formalities are being completed, according to ANI.

