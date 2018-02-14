MBA Student Attacked With Knife In Andhra Pradesh For Allegedly Rejecting Proposal The man, identified as Prasad, attacked the girl's neck with a knife, police said, adding that he also tried to attack three men who came to the rescue of the girl in the same manner.

The girl, in her complaint said that the man had been harassing her for past few days.(Representational) Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: A crane operator allegedly attacked an MBA student with a knife in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, after she refused to accept his love proposal on Tuesday, police said.



The man, identified as Prasad, attacked the girl's neck with a knife, police said, adding that he also tried to attack three men who came to the rescue of the girl in the same manner.



The girl and the three others were administered first aid at the government hospital and were later discharged, a police official said.



In her complaint, the girl said that Prasad had been harassing her for the past few days.





