Man Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old in Andhra Pradesh

The accused allegedly offered a cold drink laced with sedatives to the minor and later raped her.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Jagadeesh. (Representational)

Visakhapatnam:

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in the Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam. The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Jagadeesh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Swaroopa Rani said that a complaint was received from the girl's parents on Thursday. The accused allegedly offered a cold drink laced with sedatives to the minor and later raped her.

"We have sent the girl to a hospital for treatment. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act and the accused has been arrested," said the police officer.

Further details are awaited.

