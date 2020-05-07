Andhra Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Visakhapatnam Gas Leak Victims

Vizag Gas Leak: Up to 25 are critical, said the National Disaster Response Force

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs one crore each as compensation to the families of those who died because of exposure to a toxic gas that leaked overnight at a chemical plant in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

Mr Reddy has also announced Rs 10 lakh for those on ventilator support after exposure, and Rs 25,000 for those who were treated as out-patients after developing health complications. Those admitted to hospitals will get Rs one lakh each, he said.

At least 11 people have been killed and 1,000 sick after styrene gas, which can affect nerves and damage kidneys if inhaled, leaked on Thursday morning from the tanks of a company, LG Polymers, which had been shut because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. As the state government eased lockdown restrictions, the company began its operation Wednesday midnight, allegedly without taking precautions, causing the leak.

At daybreak, people were found lying motionless in lanes, ditches and near houses. At least three surrounding villages were evacuated and officials went house-to-house, breaking in to pull out unconscious victims. The affected people in these villages will be paid Rs 10,000 each, news agency PTI reported.

Up to 25 are critical, said the National Disaster Response Force, declaring the incident a chemical disaster.

The Andhra government has formed a committee to probe the gas leak. It will also give recommendations to the state government regarding prevention of such incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assessed the situation after talking to senior officials, and assured all possible assistance to the Chief Minister.

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he tweeted.

With inputs from PTI