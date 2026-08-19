"For The People": Jagan Reddy's Close Aide Announces Plans To Launch Party

Former YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's close aide V Vijayasai Reddy has announced plans to launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh, marking a dramatic return to active politics barely 18 months after he quit electoral politics and resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking after offering prayers at Tirumala on Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy said the proposed party would be "for the people, by the people and on the side of the people", with the objective of giving voice to public issues and taking them to the State Assembly and Parliament.

He said the process of establishing the party would begin this month and that he would spell out his political plans at a press conference in Vijayawada later this month.

The announcement takes significance because of Reddy's long and close association with the YS family and Jagan.

A chartered accountant by profession, Reddy was associated with the YS family for decades and became a key financial and political aide to Jagan. He served as YSRCP national general secretary and parliamentary party leader and was among the party's principal interlocutors in New Delhi.

Vijayasai Reddy's political comeback is also notable because it reverses his January 2025 decision to retire from politics. He resigned his Rajya Sabha seat with more than three years remaining in his term and said at the time that he would not join any political party, instead indicating that he wanted to focus on agriculture.

His association with Jagan was not merely political. Reddy was named Accused No. 2 alongside Jagan, Accused No. 1, in several CBI cases arising from the alleged disproportionate-assets and quid-pro-quo investment investigations.

In the Jagati Publications-related case, the CBI alleged that Vijayasai Reddy, then a director and financial adviser to Jagan's business interests, played a role in mobilising investments allegedly made in return for government favours.

He was also named as A-2 in the Vanpic Projects case, where the CBI alleged a conspiracy involving investments in companies linked to YS Jagan.

The charges recorded against Reddy included criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery-related provisions, while YS Jagan faced separate charges in the same case. These remain allegations and court proceedings, not convictions.

The proposed party could therefore have implications beyond Vijayasai Reddy's personal political comeback. As a former insider with detailed knowledge of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership and his functioning, him launching an independent political platform could potentially attract voters, leaders or sections of the YSRCP support base.

Vijayasai Reddy has so far not disclosed the party's name, ideology, organisational structure or possible electoral alliances.