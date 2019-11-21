Andhra Pradesh Inks Agreement With IIM Ahmedabad To Check Corruption

IIM Ahmedabad will suggest remedial measures to end corruption in various departments

In a move to curb graft, the Andhra Pradesh government today formally signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad under which the latter will undertake a study to identify corruption in administration at all levels.

IIM Ahmedabad Public Systems Group professor Sundaravalli Narayanaswamy and Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Kumar Vishwajeet exchanged the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Under the agreement, the IIM Ahmedabad will complete the study by February 2020 and submit its report, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

IIM Ahmedabad will come up with guidelines to curb corruption from the village level to the top echelons of the government.

It will study the functioning of government departments, including the newly-introduced village and (Municipal) ward secretariats, income and expenditure requirements of the administration and the lacunae in the present governance system, the release said.

A study would also be conducted on proper utilization of the existing resources, increasing the quality of governance to achieve positive results. The IIM Ahmedabad will suggest remedial measures to end corruption in various departments, the release added.

The Chief Minister said rooting out corruption would ultimately benefit the common people immensely.

The new village and ward secretariat system was intended to ensure all benefits reach eligible beneficiaries directly, leaving no room for corruption, he pointed out.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and other officials were present on the occasion.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.