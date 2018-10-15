Gold Worth Rs 4.5 Crore And Rs 2.5 In Notes For Vizag Temple Goddess

Goddess at the 140-year-old temple is adorned with jewellery worth crores every year

As Dussehra festivities gather momentum, the goddess at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple was decorated with gold ornaments worth crores this year. The goddess was gifted jewellery worth Rs 4.5 crore and another Rs 2.5 crore as currency notes were used to decorate the temple interiors, said the organizing committee on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

Traditionally every year, on the occasion of Devi Navaratri Vustavalu, the idol is wrapped with gold jewellery and decorated with new currency notes of every possible denomination. Both Indian and foreign currency notes were used to decorate the walls behind the goddess and floor of the inner temple room where the idol is kept.

In the 140-year-old temple, the idol is worshipped as Sri Mahalakshmi during Dussehra festivals. Local reports say, after a special puja yesterday, the priests decorated the goddess with gold saree, plait and ornaments.

Over 200 devotees have reportedly contributed the gold and cash for the puja this year.