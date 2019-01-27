Girl Set On Fire For Objecting To Sex Harassment In Andhra Pradesh: Cops

The police said the accused is on the run after trying to set the girl on fire alive

A girl suffered severe injuries after a man reportedly tried to burn her alive after she spurned his sexual advances at a village in Andhra Pradesh. Doctors at Kurnool general hospital, 200 km from Hyderabad, said the minor suffered over 40 per cent burns and is battling for life.

The girl, 14, was going to a grocery store on Saturday evening at around 7 pm when the man suddenly blocked her way and splashed on her petrol that he had brought in a hospital.

Within seconds, he struck a match and lit the hapless girl on fire before running way, the police said.

Her parents and passers-by doused the fire and took her to the hospital.

The 34-year-old man had reportedly been harassing the girl demanding sexual favours. She had informed her parents and the man was admonished. That apparently infuriated him further. He is believed to have followed her when she went out to relieve herself and attacked her.

"We have booked him for attempt to murder and a case has been filed under POCSO and also under Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ ST Act," senior police officer Murali said.

The accused is on the run and the police are looking for him.