Poll Body Transfers 3 Senior Cops In Andhra For Allegedly Favouring TDP

The Election Commission has transferred 3 senior IPS officers in Andhra after complaints by YSRCP

The Election Commission on Tuesday transferred three Indian Police Service or IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh after YSRCP leaders accused them of working in favour of ruling Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party or TDP.

The Election Commission issued orders transferring Intelligence Director General AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam. The three were ordered to report to the police headquarters.

This comes after a delegation of YSRCP leaders led by member of parliament Vijayasai Reddy met with the poll body to register a complaint against some police officers, alleging that they are working in favour of the ruling TDP.

In its order, the Election Commission stated that their immediate subordinates will take charge. It also said that the three officers have been asked to not take any election-related duty.

The election to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.



