Eight Centimetre Tumour Removed From 65-Year-Old Andhra Woman's Brain

Tumour had to be delicately separated from nerves, blood vessels before being removed (Representational)

An 8 cm tumour was successfully removed from the brain of a 65-year-old woman from Nellore by a team of neurosurgeons at the Gleneagles Global Health City, in a surgery lasting 12 hours, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The MRI scan indicated a massive tumour in the frontal region of the patient's brain. Its growth compressed the brain and caused severe intracranial pressure.

"The complexity and position of the tumour was enumerated and the sexagenarian had to undergo a 12-hour micro neurosurgery for successful removal of the tumour without affecting the normal functioning of the brain," the hospital, located in Perumbakkam, said.

The patient exhibited minor symptoms such as poor memory, behavioural changes and loss of balance while walking, for the past four months. Diagnosis was a challenge as these were interpreted as common age-related conditions by other doctors.

"The patient underwent a MRI scan which revealed a giant tumour and was informed as inoperable by other hospitals owing to its size," the tertiary care hospital said in a release.

"Surgically removing a tumour of 8 cm from the frontal region of the brain is extremely challenging as the tumour was spread across both sides of the brain. The micro neurosurgery lasted 12 hours during which the tumour was completely removed, using an operative microscope, ultrasonic aspirator and navigation," Dr Nigel Symss, senior consultant neurosurgeon, GGHC, said.

The tumour had to be delicately separated from the nerves and blood vessels before being removed. Any damage to the nerves or blood vessels would have rendered her blind and with a stroke, he added.

"It was meningioma which is a non-cancerous brain tumour. The patient was discharged on the eighth day of surgery after a short rehabilitation and was able to walk independently," said Dr Ramanan, lead neuro anaesthesia and neuro critical care, GGHC.

Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, who lauded the team, said incidence of brain tumours in India ranges from 5 to 10 per 1,00,000 population.