'Deserves Safety': Andhra Minister Ensures Protection To Child Forced To Beg

The boy was allegedly beaten and made to beg in scorching heat.

A disturbing video from the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh shows a young boy allegedly being forced into begging after being severely thrashed. The child looks disturbed, tired and sleepy. The boy appears to be covered in a silver-coloured powder.

A resident named Santhosh Kumar shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Minister Nara Lokesh. He appealed to rescue the helpless boy, who was begging in scorching heat.

Sharing the 10-second video of a boy, sitting shirtless on a road, with a small bucket on the side, Mr Kumar wrote, “Here is child I mentioned seen in Kurnool City on roads brutally beaten up and not even given food. Please arrange your team and refuse him (sic). At dress circle shopping mall Kurnool city.”

Nara Lokesh, General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, promptly addressed the video and responded on social media. Calling it “heart-breaking”, Nara Lokesh assured that his office will locate the child and ensure he receives the protection and care he needs.

“Every child deserves safety, love, and dignity...Those responsible for abusing him will be held accountable,” he wrote.

This is heartbreaking. Every child deserves safety, love, and dignity. We will locate this child and ensure he receives the protection and care he needs. Those responsible for abusing him will be held accountable. @OfficeofNLhttps://t.co/hwEEQVTcS4 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 20, 2024

The video has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and concern.

“So heart-breaking to see little kids suffering like this,” wrote an X user.

“In Kurnool, this kid begging system (sic) is very high when I used to stay in Kurnool I used to see min daily 10 in numbers,” wrote an X user.

Another user suggested calling the local police for an immediate response. “It's good you brought to the notice of Lokesh garu. However, any specific reason that you could not inform the local police or given some immediate health care support to the child?(sic)” the user wrote.